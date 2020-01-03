Hatters boss looking to add defenders but dismissed speculation regarding Sheffield United's Heneghan

Luton chief Graeme Jones has confirmed he is looking to bolster his defensive options during the transfer window, but that Sheffield United’s Ben Heneghan isn’t a player he is currently looking at.

The 26-year-old is on loan at Blackpool from Bramall Lane, making 21 appearances this term and scoring three times, but although linked with a move to Kenilworth Road recently, Jones said: “That’s the first time that’s been put to me, so I’ve got to be honest and say no.”

However, after conceding 56 goals in 26 league games so far, easily the worst in the division, Jones knows it is an area that clearly needs strengthening.

He said: “If I was assessing what’s gone on, I would say we can score goals, we’re maybe 12th in the table and we don’t stop enough goals going in, so that will definitely be an area that we need some help in.

“It definitely doesn’t need a rocket scientist to say that, so that is the area we’re looking in, but we haven’t got buckets of cash to go out and buy anybody.

“It would be easy to play Football Manager now and say ‘I’ll have Harry Maguire, or I’ll have Virgil van Dijk,’ it would solve a lot of our problems, but we’re not in that situation.

“We’re in the realistic situation that we’re not going to break wage structure and we might have to get certain people to leave before we can get certain people in.

“But we are all working towards it as we need new energy.”