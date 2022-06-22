Hatters boss looking to sign another goalkeeper despite adding Macey from Scottish Premier League side

Luton boss Nathan Jones has stated he is still looking to bring in another goalkeeper despite signing Matt Macey from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian for an undisclosed fee this afternoon.

The 27-year-old has returned to Kenilworth Road for his second spell following a loan stint at the club in the 2016-17 campaign.

With James Shea out until well into the new year following a serious knee injury suffered at Cardiff City in the latter stages of the season, it means Luton only have the talented, but inexperienced Harry Isted at their disposal, who has made three first team appearances for Luton, with one Championship start, meaning his still doesn’t qualify as a senior goalkeeper.

After a campaign where Luton used six goalkeepers in total, Simon Sluga, Jed Steer, Matt Ingram, Alex Palmer, Shea and Isted, Jones wants to make sure he isn’t in that position again this term, saying: “We know Matt, so we’re delighted to get him in.

"He was excellent for us in our League Two campaign before he was recalled.

“We really wanted to strengthen the goalkeeping department and this year we didn’t want to be in same position as we’ve been in previous years, having to take emergency loans.

“We’ve made the decision to sign two established keepers, along with Harry and Sheasy, but two that are young enough to work with and develop.

Matt Macey has joined the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“We brought in Kevin Pilkington to strengthen the goalkeeping department, and we wanted to follow that up by signing players to further strengthen it. Matt is part of that.