James Shea is back in goal for the Hatters

Luton boss Rob Edwards has rung the changes for this afternoon's final game of the regular league season at home to Hull City.

With nothing on the fixture for either side and Town's attention swiftly turning to the play-off first leg on Saturday, the Hatters chief has made eight alterations to his side, including goalkeeper James Shea's first Championship start since suffering his horrific knee injury at Cardiff on April 18, 2022.

In also come the fit-again Gabe Osho and striker Joe Taylor for his maiden start, with Dan Potts, Louie Watson, Fred Onyedinma, Luke Freeman and Allan Campbell all included.

First-teamers Tom Lockyer, Carlton Morris, Ethan Horvath, Elijah Adebayo and Marvelous Nakamba aren't even in the squad, with Elliot Thorpe and Joe Johnson included on the bench.

The visitors had former Luton loanee Matt Ingram between the posts, the stopper moving to Kenilworth Road as an emergency signing this time last term.

Hatters: James Shea, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho, Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts, Alfie Doughty, Louie Watson, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Joe Taylor.

Subs: Jack Walton, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury, Reece Burke, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elliot Thorpe, Joe Johnson.

Tigers: Matt Ingram, Lewis Coyle (C), Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Ozan Tufan, Greg Docherty, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Harry Vaughan, Sean McLoughlin, Adam Traore, Xavier Simons.