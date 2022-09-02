Hatters boss may look at signing a free agent to bolster his Luton squad with the transfer window now closed

Hatters boss Nathan Jones - pic: Getty Images

Luton manager Nathan Jones has confirmed he might still look to strengthen his squad with the addition of an out of contract player following the transfer window closing last night.

A busy deadline day of exits at Kenilworth Road saw Elliot Thorpe, Dion Pereira and Admiral Muskwe all depart on loan, but although Jones had revealed he was still looking to bring a defender in, there were no incomings ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

As he did last term when signing Robert Snodgrass on a free, Jones may well do the same in the next few weeks if needed, as he said: “We’d done our business, we’ve still got an opportunity maybe to bring one in, an out of contract player, so we’ve left a slot open and that’s what we’ve done.

“We always try and do our business really early and then if something becomes available that improves us and makes us better then we’re always ready to do that.

“That wasn’t quite the case, so rather than just bring a body in, we’d prefer to keep it open.

“We’ll have a look if we want to, we have 21 outfield players now that are strong, everyone’s first team players, there’s no passengers.

“That’s not to say anyone was a passenger, but we've got real good competition now.

"There’s probably only two months and then you get a month off anyway, and then it gives you an opportunity to get people back or freshen people up, whatever it is

“Then it’s a month before the window opens again, so it was really calculated in what we did.

“We could have gone and tried to sign someone, but it’s just about where would we have strengthened?

“People are bringing in strikers, I can’t bring in another striker, I’ve got five of the best ones in the league, so it was quiet, but we did a lot of very good business early on.

“We would have probably liked to bring in another defender, but we’re looking at it and thinking who’s better than what we've got?”

With Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer and Dan Potts all performing superbly as Town picked up seven points from nine in their last three matches, then despite Kal Naismith’s departure to Bristol City in the summer, the need for defensive reinforcements hasn’t been quite as urgent as it might.

Luton still have skipper Sonny Bradley and Gabe Osho who are both proven at this level in the centre half role, as Jones added: “We could have taken a body, we don’t want to do that, so we just give those ones more responsibility.

“We’ve got two wingbacks in both positions, we’ve got five centre halves but also (James) Bree and Amari’i (Bell) can play well there, so we’ve got good cover and good options in terms of how we do stuff.

“We didn't just want to bring a number in, we decided to stick and it just gives us scope that if we need something, something can be done.

“We don’t kneejerk on a deadline day and try to jump around, we do our business early and sometimes it’s not fashionable.

“Sometimes fans are listening last night and really wanting something to come up, we’ve done our business.