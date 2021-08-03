Hatters boss might look at Osho in the holding role once more after brief cameo against Seagulls

Gabe Osho gets close to Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu

Luton boss Nathan Jones has hinted that Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion might not be the last time Gabe Osho is used in the holding midfield role for the Hatters.

The 22-year-old started in the position against Town's top flight opponents at the weekend, although was swiftly moved back into defence once the Hatters fell behind to Aaron Connolly's early strike.

Osho had shown signs of impressing during his brief appearance in the new role though, reading the play well at times, making some important tackles and demonstrating some intelligent passing, as speaking about the player who spent last term out on loan with Torquay and Rochdale, Jones said: "We might have a look at that in the future as he’s athletic, he can do that defensive side and it’s just we needed that.

“The way the game went, we never really got to grips with anything.

“We weren’t great in possession, and then we allowed Brighton to dictate play and once they dictated play it became a real slow game for us, an out of possession game for us and we didn’t want that.

"So we made the necessary changes and I thought we pressed with aggression at real times, but didn’t take our chances and then got hit with a sucker punch.