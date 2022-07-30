Hatters boss names three debutants for Birmingham opener

Ethan Horvath is in goal for the Hatters this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones has handed three debuts to his summer signings for this afternoon's Championship opener against Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road.

On-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is selected between the posts, with Luke Freeman also included, along with forward Carlton Morris.

Matt Macey and Cauley Woodrow were named on the bench, with Alfie Doughty and Reece Burke both missing out, while Elijah Adebayo is fit enough to lead the line.

The visitors, who won 5-0 in this fixture last term, are led by former Watford captain Troy Deeney.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Gabe Osho, Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Harry Cornick, Cauley Woodrow, Henri Lansbury, Dion Pereira, Cameron Jerome.

Blues: John Ruddy, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty. Ryan Woods, Juninho Bacuna, Troy Deeney (C), Scott Hogan, Przemyslaw Placheta, Jordan James, Dion Sanderson.