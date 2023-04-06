Luton boss Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award for March.

Town’s chief masterminded his team to three 1-0 wins over Swansea City, Sheffield United and Bristol City, also drawing 1-1 at Sunderland, a game that the visitors should have won, denied by a controversial late penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nomination for the Hatters manager read: “Edwards’ side didn’t concede a goal from open play to continue their quiet ascent towards the automatic promotion places with 10 points from four games.

Town boss Rob Edwards

"Their will to win earned three 1-0 victories, including one at second-placed Sheffield United.”