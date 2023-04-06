Hatters boss nominated for Manager of the Month award
Town chief in the running for prize
Luton boss Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award for March.
Town’s chief masterminded his team to three 1-0 wins over Swansea City, Sheffield United and Bristol City, also drawing 1-1 at Sunderland, a game that the visitors should have won, denied by a controversial late penalty.
The nomination for the Hatters manager read: “Edwards’ side didn’t concede a goal from open play to continue their quiet ascent towards the automatic promotion places with 10 points from four games.
"Their will to win earned three 1-0 victories, including one at second-placed Sheffield United.”
Edwards is up against Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough), Alex Neil (Stoke City) and Mark Robins (Coventry City) for the award that will be announced on Friday morning.