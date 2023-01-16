Town keeper Ethan Horvath calls for treatment during Saturday's defeat to WBA

Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t about to criticise keeper Ethan Horvath despite two costly moments during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

With the hosts 2-0 in front and half time looming, a long pass over the top saw striker Daryl Dike escape the attentions of the Town defence.

As Horvath came out to meet him on the edge of the box with a block tackle, it was the Baggies striker who showed that bit more desire, the ball bouncing into the unguarded net to make it 2-1.

Then, midway through the second period, Matt Phillips’ cross from deep was fumbled by the USA international, and although he was able to parry a follow up shot, midfielder Jayson Molumby crashed home to make it 2-2.

There was little he could do about Conor Townsend’s winner shortly afterwards, the full back slamming home when left unmarked at the back post from a terrific Phillips delivery.

Horvath had made some good stops in the first half, in particular from Jed Wallace and then a fine double effort after a corner caused mayhem, as Edwards said: “He’s been fantastic, he made some brilliant saves as well today, so there is absolutely no criticism coming his way from me, at all.

“For the second, It looked like we had a couple of opportunity to clear the ball, that’s what we’ve done really, really well this season.

“At the time you think, we’ve just got to clear our lines and we didn't.

"That one was probably the most frustrating one out of all of them to be honest, but it happened and we’ve got to learn from it.

“I know going forward the lads will do, we will do, because that’s what we do and we’ve done that consistently for a long period of time."

Captain Dan Potts also thought it was a disappointingly day defensively, as he continued: “It’s goalkeepers, whenever they concede a goal they'll probably think what could I have done?

"It’s a bit fortuitous the way it’s come off him and gone in, but you always look at yourself first and what you could have done, no doubt it’s the same for goalkeepers.

“I think they were poor goals to concede.

"Whenever you concede, there’s something that could have been done differently.

"We highlighted certain things that they’re good at and where the goals have come from as well, we’ll definitely take a look at it and learn from it.”

When Town fell behind for the first time in the game, there was still over 20 minutes to get back into the contest, as Edwards opted to make a triple switch, bringing on Harry Cornick, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome for goalscorers Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, plus Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

It didn’t work out, Luton unable to create anything resembling a point-salvaging opportunity in the closing stages, as the boss added: “I was thinking of making the changes anyway at 2-2 as we needed a little bit of something to try and get a little bit more pressure higher up.

"So I was ready to do that change, the third goal then made us do it.

"We’ve got a long period of time to get back into the game and then they go into protect mode.

"We’ve got to try and find that way, like we said the other day, of creating that big chance.

"We got in good areas, but the quality of that final cross was just missing.

“We huffed and puffed, we tried, they went to a back five as well, we had one or two crosses overhit, or slashed into the stands.

"We just needed that bit of quality and we didn’t quite have it.