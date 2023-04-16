Hatters boss not concerned by Town's growing injury list despite expecting Adebayo to miss Royals trip

Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t too concerned with his side’s growing injury list after revealing he doesn’t expect striker Elijah Adebayo to be out for too long following his absence from Saturday’s 2-0 win at Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old had started Town’s last 19 league and cup games, and all but two matches since Edwards took over in November, netting six goals in that period.

However, after going off early in the 3-1 victory at Blackpool on Monday, Adebayo wasn’t named in the starting line-up at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Cauley Woodrow partnering Carlton Morris upfront.

Elijah Adebayo could be missing Wednesday's trip to Reading

The new-look strike duo were both on target either side of half time, as although it looks like the striker will miss Wednesday’s trip to Reading, there is every chance he’ll be available to face Middlesbrough on Monday and then Blackburn Rovers the following week.

Luton were already without Alfie Doughty, Gabe Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts for the contest, but Edwards said: “Eli, he shouldn't be long at all.

"I can't guarantee he'll be right for Wednesday, but it won't be long, it won't be long, he's just hurt his ankle.

“We said it was going to take everyone, we've been so good with injuries as we've been able to pick quite a consistent group for a long period of time.

"At the moment we’re just managing one or two, but the good thing is they're not lengthy ones.

"We’ve got a couple to come back as well quite soon, so we’re not concerned, but with four games to go, we’ve got a good number of points which is really, really pleasing first and foremost and the health of the group is good.

"It could be better, but it’s good, so I’m not too concerned.”

Luton might be struggling for forward options at the Madejski Stadium in midweek, as top scorer Morris had to be substituted due to his own ankle problem just after the hour mark after making it 18 for the season, with Woodrow following him shortly afterwards, along with defender Reece Burke.

It saw Town finish with deadline day signing Joe Taylor upfront for the final stages, Luke Berry and then Luke Freeman playing just behind him, as Edwards added: “We’re managing him (Woodrow) as well.

"It’s precautionary, he just felt something, so again, that’s why he came off.

"We’ll manage one or two bodies and see where we’re at for Wednesday.

“Joe comes on and Bez is able to slot in in a slightly different role.

"When we had to put Pelly (Mpanzu) back to right centre back just to look after Burkey, Freezer comes on and does the Luke Berry role and Bez goes back into Pelly’s role.