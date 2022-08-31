Hatters boss not expecting a 'mad' transfer deadline day despite confirming he is after one more signing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones - pic: Getty Images

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t anticipating a ‘mad’ transfer deadline day tomorrow despite reiterating his desire to strengthen his squad.

The Luton chief, who has made nine additions over the summer so far, including the exciting attacking arrivals of Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Luke Freeman, has been after a left-sided defender since Kal Naismith moved to Bristol City.

In order to have space in the 25-man squad allowed in the Championship, Jones will need to move a number of his players out on loan, with Admiral Muskwe, Dion Pereira and Elliot Thorpe all candidates to depart, Louie Watson within the age limits where he can feature without being registered.

Jones now has until 11pm on Thursday evening in which to finalise his squad before the window closes, and speaking after last night’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City, he said: “There’ll be a little bit of business I’m sure as we’ve got one or two going out on loan.