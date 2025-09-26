Hatters boss not feeling under any extra pressure after Luton CEO speaks out

Town chief agrees his job could be under threat if results don’t improve

Luton chief Matt Bloomfield stated he doesn’t feel under any extra pressure following chief executive Gary Sweet’s decision to speak out about his future and the club’s poor run of form yesterday.

The lifelong Hatters fan, who has held his position for the past 18 years since heading up the 2020 consortium who bought the club in February 2008, gave an interview to BBC Three Counties Radio following a disappointing run of results on the pitch recently, which has seen Town lose three out of four league matches, culminating in a woeful 3-1 loss at Lincoln City last weekend in which Sweet was, as he always is, in the directors’ box for the contest.

During the open chat, Sweet admitted that by agreeing to talk publicly would actually serve to put the pressure on both the manager and his players before they entertain Doncaster Rovers tomorrow afternoon, but asked if he had felt that, Bloomfield said: “I don’t need any extra pressure on me. I work the best I possibly can every minute of every day. I live and breathe this job 24/7, it’s my life.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“The only thing more important than this job is my kids and my wife and they're seeing me very little at the minute as my focus is on this job. So I understand the sentiment, but the pressure I put on myself to do the best I can, I have to look in the mirror every night, am I doing the best job I possibly can?”

The Town CEO did go on to confirm he had full support for the job Bloomfield was doing, especially pleased pleased with the atmosphere he has created within the training ground, and the way in which he has became so invested in every aspect of the club since arriving from Wycombe Wanderers as Rob Edwards’ replacement at the start of the year.

On hearing that, Bloomfield continued: “It feels fantastic. I’ve had nothing but support since I’ve come to the football club in January. I care deeply about my job, I care deeply about producing the best performances and results I can for our supporters. Whenever I’m at a football club I entrench myself in that club and it means the world to me to promote the football club the best I possibly can and I absolutely feel it here and I want to do the best job I possibly can. We’ve won four out of eight games, so we’re at a 50 percent win rate so far. We know that needs to be higher, but there’s still time and we’re still building and we know that we’re going to move on to better things.

Town’s CEO did also warn though that he and his fellow board members would have ‘no qualms’ in taking the tough decision to remove Bloomfield from his position if results remained in the same manner though, which the boss also accepted, saying: “It’s football management. Gary’s words, I’ve listened to it, entirely fair. Any football club you work for and any football club I ever work for will be exactly the same. In any job, you perform well, you keep your job, you don’t, you don’t. That’s just the nature of the job and the career that I wanted to go into, so I felt like it was entirely fair.”

Another comment that was made by Sweet was Town’s ambitions this season, as with 38 games to go, he stated play-offs would be the very minimum they would be happy with, while automatic promotion back to the Championship was the main aim. Reacting to that, Bloomfield, who has led Town to 11th after eight matches, seven points of second spot and four away from the top six, added: “I’m trying to do the best I can to provide success for this football club. I understand the expectation, I wouldn't have come here if I wasn't willing to go along with the expectation. I want to provide the objectives that the club want to achieve, I want to achieve it, it’s why I’m here.”