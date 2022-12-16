Hatters boss not looking at free transfer market but doesn't rule out new signings in January window

Luton boss Rob Edwards with chief recruitment officer Mick Harford - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed he won’t be looking to bolster Town’s defensive options with the addition of any free agents, but didn’t rule out dipping into the market when the January transfer window opens in just over a fortnight.

The Hatters entertain Millwall on Sunday missing a number of front–line defenders, Amari’i Bell suspended after his red card at Middlesbrough on Saturday, while Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke are both still out injured.

Dan Potts should be available following his speedy recovery from a fractured back though, meaning he, Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer are the only recognised centre halves available.

Speaking this morning though, Edwards wasn’t about to look for any immediate replacements, as he said: “No, I don’t think we need to at the moment.

"Belly is missing for just the one game because it’s a suspension, Pottsy’s coming back, Burkey’s not too far away and we had some good news with Sonny.

"He’s still a few weeks away, but we had some good news when he went to see the specialist the other day, so we won’t need to panic and rush into anything that we don’t need to do, we’re okay.”

Luton have another two games before the transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023, when they will have a month to complete any business until the deadline passes on Tuesday, January 31.

Asked whether he might look for some incomings then, Edwards added: “Of course we won’t rule anything out.

