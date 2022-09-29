Hatters boss not necessarily looking to loan out any of Town's young talents just yet

Casey Pettit captained the Development squad during their 3-2 win over QPR on Tuesday night

Hatters manager Nathan Jones might not look to loan out members of his Development squad just yet if he believes they are making the right kind of progress by staying at Kenilworth Road.

The Luton chief has beefed up his attempts to improve the conveyor belt of talent at the club in recent months, appointing the experienced Paul Hart as Academy Director, and bringing in players like Tobias Braney, Daniel Adiakhoa and Jayden Luker in the summer.

They join an already impressive group of youngsters including Casey Pettit, Josh Williams, Conor Lawless, Ed McJannet, Avan Jones and Tyrelle Newton, two who spent time away from Kenilworth Road last term, with Pettit going to Histon and Jones having a spell with St Albans City, while Williams made his first team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newport Couny.

Town’s next generation have made an impressive start to their programme of matches so far this campaign with a 3-2 win over QPR U21s on Tuesday night, which followed up a 9-0 success against an Academy 23 opposition the week before.

However, whether Jones will now look to loan any of the squad out to further their experience of first-team football, he said: “I had this discussion when I was at Charlton (U21 professional development coach) because people think, get them out on loan, they play games and they learn, not always.

“If the environment and culture of the football club is really good then they will develop that way and they are developing and learning how to play for Luton Town.

“We’ve had Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes who have gone beyond that who need game time and need that test to reward them for all their hard work.

“Aribim Pepple has played first-team football, he’s a real borderline one, will he be better suited to coming into our development squad and really playing regularly? We will evaluate that in January.

“There is a real thin line between it.

“At the minute, they need strength, they need to know what to do, how to defend and how to play in and out of possession, and that is why they are getting that kind of development because it is a real good environment.