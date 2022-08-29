Hatters boss not worried by Adebayo's lack of goals after Luton's marked man draws another blank against Blades

Town forward Elijah Adebayo

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has no concerns about marked man Elijah Adebayo’s form in front of goal after the forward’s wait for an opening strike of the season continued after the marked man drew another blank against Sheffield United on Friday night.

The 24-year-old had a number of efforts on the night, heading over James Bree’s cross in the first half and then volleying the full back’s right-wing delivery over soon afterwards.

After the break, the theme continued, with Bree sending over some real quality from the right flank, only for Adebayo to not make the most of the opportunities, nodding off target or failing to make contact.

The forward remained on the pitch for 90 minutes though, as he was a constant handful for an experienced Blades defence including John Egan and Chris Basham, as speaking afterwards, Jones said: “You’ve just got to keep doing the right things, but I’m not worried about that because his performance levels are good now and tonight he was excellent.

“He’s had a fantastic season and people are marking him now.

"We’ve got another three or four that can share the burden, so I’ve got no worries that things will happen.

“In terms of an all-round performance I thought we were excellent, I really did.

“They’re a very good side, they’ll be there or thereabouts.

"The Championship table for 2022 is we’re the top two points takers in that, and I think tonight showed why.”

Since Adebayo joined from Walsall in February 2021, the striker has been in excellent form in front of goal for the Hatters, scoring 22 times.

Friday’s match means he hasn't netted since the 1-1 draw with Blackpool on April 23 though, a run spanning seven games, on target just once in 12 fixtures.

Although Jones knows his impact at Kenilworth Road has alerted defences to his prowess in front of goal, he continued: “It might do, but he has to learn as people like (Sergio) Aguero, people like Ruud van Nistelrooy, Alan Shearer or Wayne Rooney, they were always marked men but they found a way to get goals.

"We can’t just say, okay, people are wary of him now, they’re marking him more, you’ve got to find a way and that’s what you've got to do.

"But I’m more concerned about his all-round performance and tonight that was excellent, so no worries on that.

"Things will come good and I think we’re gathering a bit of pace now.”

Team-mate Jordan Clark echoed his manager’s thoughts too, adding: “It’s not for the lack of trying but he’s a top player.