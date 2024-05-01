Hatters boss not writing off injured striker's chances of making Scotland's Euro 2024 squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton striker Jacob Brown still has an outside chance of making Scotland’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The 26-year-old attacker was signed by Town from Stoke City at the beginning of the season, as he scored on his full debut for the club, a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham. Brown, who had spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Guiseley before making his name at Barnsley in 2015, made his senior debut for Scotland in November 2021, coming off the bench in the 2-0 victory against Moldova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since moving to Kenilworth Road, the forward has featured twice for Scotland, the 4-1 friendly defeat to France and 3-3 Euro qualifying draw against Norwich, in which he started the clash at Hampden Park. Brown has made 22 appearance in all competition for Luton during his first full season at Kenilworth Road, scoring three goals, but suffered a knee injury in training following the 4-4 draw against Newcastle on February 3 which ended his campaign.

Jacob Brown in action for the Hatters against Newcastle - pic: Liam Smith

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has until June 7 to name his 26-man squad for the tournament in which his side take on hosts Germany in the first game on June 14, as they are in a group containing Switzerland and Hungary. They also face Gibraltar and Finland in two friendlies beforehand, as asked if he had a chance of making it, Edwards said: “I don’t know, he’s pushing for that. I don’t want to write him off from that, but not for us as he’s out for the season, always has been.”