Hatters boss open to letting a few leave Kenilworth Road if the deal is right for player and club

Luton chief Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones is open to letting some of his squad members depart Kenilworth Road during the transfer window if he feels it is the right thing for both the player and the club.

Before Christmas, a number were struggling for regular game time, the likes of Glen Rea, Dan Potts and Danny Hylton not featuring as much as they would have wanted.

Although not directly referring to any of that trio specifically, when asked if he could see some exits ahead of the deadline on January 31, Jones said: “What we have here is a good, competitive, strong squad, great attitude, everyone rowing as such, no passengers.

“If someone comes in for one of ours and we believe for them and for us it’s a good move, then we’re open to certain stuff.

“Are we actively looking to get people out? No, that’s not the case, but if someone comes in for someone and says, ‘we like them, we want them, we’re going to prolong their contract,’ then we would be fair to certain individuals.