Hatters boss overjoyed to see Luton 'legend' Berry's magical moment against Forest

Hatters boss Rob Edwards was absolutely overjoyed to see Luke Berry score his first ever Premier League goal and become the first Hatters player to find the net in all four divisions of English football when netting a crucial equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

With time running out, Berry had been thrown on for his ninth top flight outing of the season, as he replaced Jordan Clark with Town searching for something to prevent their opponents going into the international break an ominous six points above them in the battle to stay up. It looked like they were destined to fall short in their efforts after an energy and morale-sapping week, having had to go to the well again after a 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday night, until Berry’s moment of magic.

Venturing into the box after Luton won a corner, once Reece Burke et Ross Barkley’s delivery, in a flash the midfielder spun in the area to send his left footed shot through the legs of keepers Matz Sels and beat a covering Reds defender on the line, Kenilworth Road erupting to acclaim one of the most popular goalscorers for the Hatters this term.

Luke Berry wheels away after making it 1-1 against Nottingham Forest on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

With Berry having been on target in the Conference during his time at Cambridge United, it means he has now bagged in all five divisions of English football something of a unique achievement in the modern era, as Edwards said: “It's a brilliant story. To score in all five divisions now, brilliant, a special moment for him and the football club as he’s a club legend with what he’s done for this football club, one of a number of them, so a really special moment for him.

“You just hope that something lands. When he’s come on quite a lot this year, maybe eight times or so, he’s been close on a number of occasions to something, so we’re just thankful today in such an important game, he finished it really well.”

Although he hasn’t been a first team regular this term, Berry has been heavily involved in the majority of Luton’s match-day squads, 24 out of 29 in the top flight, and with the injury list growing recently, has seen role increased, used seven times off the bench in the last 10 matches. His knack for scoring goals, the two at Blackburn Rovers to save a point back in the Championship springing to mind, also rescuing a draw against Millwall last term, means Edwards always had every faith when bringing him on, saying: “We back him. Luke Berry is a really, really good footballer, very, very intelligent footballer and he’s been doing that throughout his whole career.

"His timing’s great in the box and he can always arrive, so when we bring him on, we know there’s a goal threat there and I’m so pleased for him. To have a Premier League goal to his name, it’s a really special moment for Luke Berry, but that’s us and that’s where we’re at. He’s a massive part of our squad and our football team and our club. We’re not going to be able to throw on Callum Hudson-Odoi, we are who we are and I love that. I think that makes us unique and even closer together. It’s a brilliant moment today, Luke Berry scoring.”

With Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu starting the game too, unfortunately taken off with an injury midway through the second half following a terrific performance, and James Shea on the bench, Luton had three players who have been with the club since they started out in League Two involved on Saturday. It made the result even more of an achievement for Edwards, who added: “Pelly was here from even before that as well, so there are a number of them who have had to fight and scrap and work so, so hard to be here and they don’t want to give that up easily.