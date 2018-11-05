Hatters boss praises Shea for his display at Dale

Luton chief Nathan Jones reserved special praise for goalkeeper James Shea after his excellent display during the 0-0 draw at Rochdale on Saturday.

The Luton number one made a string of saves to keep the scores goalless at the break, denying Brad Inman when clean through, while then making an even better double stop from Matthew Done during the first half.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It’s the first time we’ve been speaking for a long, long time.

"If you can remember the last time I actually said, ‘well, our keeper kept us in it,’ I can’t remember, if I’m honest.

“It will probably be Marek Stech last year, I can’t actually remember, so it’s good.

“We’ve played a lot of sides and they’ve rode their luck, Portsmouth did it against us, but we’ll take the point.

"We know we didn’t deserve much more, but credit to them.

"They dug in, they stuck to it, especially when we went down to 10 men, they showed a real resilience that earned us that point.”

Although Luton were never at their best, with Shea’s saves and an improved second half performance, they ground out another point to make it four from their last two away games, keeping a second successive clean sheet too.

Jones added: “That’s what you’ve got to do away from home and these are good points.

“We haven’t played well, we didn’t deserve to win the game, but on endeavour and everything, we’ve deserved something out of the game and we’ve got it.

“They (Rochdale) played well, but we can’t be as fluent and a top performance every week.

“We showed we had to dig in, that’s four points on the road from two tough games, two tough places to go, so I’m reasonably happy.”