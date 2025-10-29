Hatters boss praises Town scholar Fox as young full back earns his first senior Luton outing

U18 player comes off the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s

Town boss Jack Wilshere was eager to talk up the efforts of academy defender Harry Fox after the 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Hatters during their 3-1 Vertu Trophy group stage victory over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s at Kenilworth Road yesterday.

The Luton-born teenager joined the club at the age of nine and is now a second-year scholar, capable of playing as a full back or wingback, also anywhere in midfield too. Having featured in 47 matches for the U18s last term, racking up over 4,000 minutes, the most from any player, then having impressed the Town management staff, he was named on the bench for the trip to Cambridge United during the last match in the competition.

Although not getting on at the Abbey Stadium, Fox did start for the U21s in their 6-1 Premier League Cup defeat to Brentford B at Kenilworth Road last Tuesday night, as he impressed new boss Jack Wilshere sufficiently to be named on the bench, along with fellow youngster Jack Lorentzen-Jones when the Seagulls were in town, introduced at the break for Cohen Bramall to take his place in a defence that also included 16-year-old Fin Evans.

Hatters youngster Harry Fox made his senior debut on Tuesday night - pic: Luton Town FC

Although it was Evans who was the toast of the town aferwards, scored the hosts’ third to become the youngest ever player to find the net in the club’s 140-year history, Wilshere felt Fox acquitted himself impressively during his first run-out too, saying: “He was excellent (in training) because we still had a squad to decide yesterday (Monday) and we knew Fin was going to play, but we wanted to see the other players, how they were.

"Harry and Jack, who was also on the bench, they were both really, really good in training. I thought Harry was good when he came on as well. Of course he doesn’t get the headlines like Fin does, but he was solid, he defended well, he made some good passes, tried to join in and what I love about them as well is they’re top kids, so humble.

"Fin did a speech in the dressing room afterwards, he got a cheer and I want people to know that’s who we want to be as well. I come from a place (Arsenal) that has a tradition of developing young players and bringing them into the team and I want to do the same. I come from that world, so they’ve got work to do and they’ve got to get better and play with the 21s, but definitely we know that they can help us in the future.”

When Fox made his way on to field, he adopted his usual left back role, which gave the left half of Town’s back four an extremely youthful feel, as at 16, Evans, playing centre half alongside Mads Andersen, is two years his junior. Asked about his fellow scholar, Evans added: “It’s normally me and Harry when we play on Saturday with the 18s, so we’re comfortable together. We have a good relationship and I think he’s a really, really good player, so I had my faith in him, and I knew he’d do the business. I knew he’d do well when he came on, so my praise to him as well.”