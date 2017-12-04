Hatters boss predicts Town will draw a Premier League giant

Luton chief Nathan Jones believes that his side will be paired with one of the Premier League’s big boys in tonight’s FA Cup third round draw.

The Hatters boss was spot on with his guess that Town would get an ‘unromantic’ tie in the previous round, as they had to travel to National League side Gateshead yesterday.

We’re delighted to be in the third round, it’s a good place to be at the minute our club. Nathan Jones

However, a 5-0 victory has seen the Hatters in with the elite as they are ball number 56 for a round that sees the top flight and Championship clubs involved.

Jones said: “I predict we’re going to get a good one, I predict we’re going to get an Arsenal, a Tottenham, or a Man United or a Man City, I think one of those four we’re going to get.

“But we’re delighted to be in the third round, it’s a good place to be at the minute our club.

“It’s obviously going to a big fixture, top of the league and in the third round of the cup which is pretty much all you can ask for at this stage.”

Defender Alan Sheehan has got his choice of opponent in mind, saying: “I’ve never played Man United, I’d like to play Man United.

“We wanted Man United this time last year and we got Accrington away, so I suppose that’s what you call the beauty of the cup.

“We’ll take what it is, we’ll watch the draw Monday and then we’ve got a top of the table clash on Saturday.

“It’s all action at the moment, we’ll be interested in it, but we’ve got a lot to deal with before we actually play the game.”

Meanwhile, when asked he if wanted to face West Ham, being a former Hammer himself, midfielder Olly Lee added: “No, Newcastle away, I’m desperate for Newcastle away, that would be the one.

“I’d take West Ham away and I’d so fancy us to do them at this point, so it will be a good tie, we’ll take any of the Prem boys.

“All players love the FA Cup, now we could get, who knows who we could get in the next round.

“For me personally, I was desperate to win and then hopefully we get a big team in the next round.

“A Prem side away would be great, we’ll have to wait and see.

“A lot of lads just want to put themselves out there and show just how good we are, so it would be great if we get a big side, but whoever it is we’ll go and try and beat them.”