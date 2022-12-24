Hatters boss 'ready' if any bids are received for Town's players during transfer window

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton boss Rob Edwards has declared he is ‘ready’ if the club receive any bids for their players during the January transfer window.

The recently appointed Town manager inherited a squad that finished in the play-offs last year and after making a decent start to the current campaign, it would be no surprise if there were some at Kenilworth Road who were sought after by others, with Allan Campbell, Carlton Morris and Tom Lockyer, to name just three, catching the eye this term.

Advertisement

Should anyone test the Hatters’ resolve before the deadline closes in just over a month, it is of no concern to Edwards though, as he said: “We have some good players.

"In a way, I’d be worried if there wasn’t any interest at all.

"That’s not me fuelling the fire and saying we’re expecting loads.