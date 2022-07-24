Hatters boss reflects on 'worthwhile' outing against top flight Hammers

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled Town’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Premier League West Ham United yesterday as a ‘worthwhile exercise’ for his side.

Up against an opposition containing England internationals Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen, Town fell behind when Czech Republic skipper Tomáš Souček headed home Aaron Creswell’s pinpoint cross midway through the first half.

However, the Hatters levelled with virtually the final kick of the contest, skipper Sonny Bradley turning in delivery from Dion Pereira from almost on the goal-line to ensure it finished all square, as Jones said: “It was a worthwhile exercise.

“You're playing against a top Premier League side as they are a top six Premier League side and have real quality right throughout.

“It’s a real test in how they play, they move the ball, they've got internationals right throughout the side, so really, really happy.

“We didn't sit in, we went after them, pressed them, showed real, real quality, real desire to go and win a football match.

“Then all that we lacked was just probably a touch of composure in the final third as we had a lot of situations in the final third without really threatening as much as we normally do.

“As we had more set-plays than them, probably more balls in the box than them, or as many, only possession did they probably beat us on really.