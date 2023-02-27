Luton boss Rob Edwards was elated to finally avoid giving away a penalty as the Hatters stretched their record of not conceding from open play in the Championship to well over 10 hours during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Birmingham City.

The Hatters went into the game having had three spot-kicks awarded against them in their last three games against Coventry, Preston and Burnley, but there was no repeat of that at St Andrew’s, with Town’s rearguard standing firm, giving referee David Webb no opportunity to whistle for an infringement inside the area.

It now means that since conceding to West Bromwich Albion on January 14, Town haven’t been breached from open play for a massive 653 minutes either, keeping four clean sheets in their seven league matches.

Town boss Rob Edwards

Speaking about their defensive solidity, Edwards said: “No penalties today, thank goodness for that!

“That was pleasing, my heart went in my mouth a couple of times towards the end when there were a few bits bouncing around in the box and bobbing around in the box with our current form, but we are difficult to break down at the moment.

"We’ve shown that pretty consistently for a long period of time, I don't know how long it is since someone scored against from open play.

"I don't want to tempt fate, but it’s the unit and that’s everyone from front to back really value without the ball and reacting when we lost it and it’s important that we continue to do that.”

Although Scott Hogan hit the bar for the hosts, Town ensured goalkeeper Ethan Horvath didn’t have any shots on target to face, often throwing themselves in the way of the Blues' attempts when they did venture into the box.

They did so with a back three that had to change again due to Tom Lockyer’s suspension, Gabe Osho moving into the middle and Amari’i Bell dropping into the left-sided centre half role.

Luton were then also forced into another alteration early in the second half, Reece Burke off injured and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu heading into the back three, but no matter what personnel was deployed, the visitors remained strong on their way to a 13th shut-out of the campaign.

Edwards continued: “He (Mpanzu) can do anything the boy can’t he, he was terrific.

“I know towards the end they’re throwing everything at it and there was the big scramble, another one for Luton blocks, and they hit the woodwork as well, but other than that I thought we kept them pretty quiet.

"I know they still retained a threat, but I don’t think today was ever going to be pretty if I’m being honest.

"Pitches at this time of the season all around the country are quite difficult to play on, and Birmingham are obviously really fighting for their lives as well, as we all are, we’re all fighting for something.

"It was always going to be a challenging game, but to come out on the right end of it is obviously very pleasing.”

Just looking at the stats for the defence, Osho was head and shoulders the leading light with eight clearances and eight headers won, while Town’s tackling was spot on too, Cody Drameh at the top with four, Bell, Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty on three apiece.

It saw a forward line containing Lukas Jutkiewicz and Hogan kept relatively quiet, as Edwards added: “He's (Jutkiewicz) a handful, he’s still a real threat.

"Hogan got the header, so the two of them are experienced players and they’re good as well.

"We had to be on it, had to make sure everything that went up to him for flicks on or second balls, we have to be able to compete and try and read.