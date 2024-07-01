Hatters boss reveals Barkley wants to come back and watch Luton's derby with Watford
Luton boss Rob Edwards hasn’t ruled out the prospect of working with midfielder Ross Barkley again despite his decision to leave the club and move to Premier League side Aston Villa this afternoon.
With speculation rife in recent weeks that the 30-year-old was heading to Villa Park and sign permanently for a club he spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at, those rumours became fact today as he was snapped up by the Villains for an undisclosed fee. Although only a Hatter for one season, Barkley became a huge hit with supporters during his near 12 months with Town, as most stated he was the best player they had ever watched grace the Kenilworth Road surface.
It was obvious that Barkley too had forged a great relationship with the Luton fans, as he was serenaded when taking part in the lap of appreciation following the 4-2 final day defeat to Fulham in May, often speaking in glowing terms about the support base and playing personnel. The England international thrived in the environment Edwards has helped create during his time at the club, as discussing his exit with the Hatters’ official website, Edwards hinted at the possibility of a return one day in the future.
The Town manager said: “We are disappointed to see Ross go, but we completely understand it and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks. It was great to work with him for a season. He was amazing, provided lots of good memories for us all and the supporters fell in love with him, but I’m sure everyone will understand the opportunity. Playing in the Premier League is important for Ross, as is Champions League football.
"He still wants to play for England and believes this gives him the best chance to do so. We’ve had a good chat and Ross has thanked me and the club. We are parting on good terms and you never know what the future holds, I’ve got to say that. He loves all of the supporters and he wants to come back to watch a game. He actually said, ‘I want to come back for the Watford derby!’ So let’s give him a great reception when he does come back during the season. He’ll always be welcome.”
