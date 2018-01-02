Hatters boss reveals he is close to signing a new contract

Luton chief Nathan Jones has revealed he is close to agreeing a new contract with the club.

The 44-year-old, who celebrates two years at the helm when Town head to Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday, only penned a new three and a half year deal back in March 2017.

I love my job here so I won’t even be considering that as we’re in great place and we’re delighted. Nathan Jones

However, the Town chief has caught the eye of many potential suitors with the way he has led his side to the summit in League Two this season, scoring 62 goals in their 26 matches so far.

He had been linked with the recent vacancy at Sunderland, but when asked about his future, Jones told Three Counties Radio, he said: “I’m really happy here, it hasn’t been announced yet but I’ve near enough agreed a new contact with the club, so I’m happy.

“I’m building something here, we’re building something here, building something great we hope.

“We asked the players to trust us and asked the players to buy into what we’re doing and we’re in wonderful place.

“So unless someone’s got a better project than this, which I doubt, and unless I get the autonomy and the support and everything I get here, then I won’t be moving anywhere.

“I love my job here so I won’t even be considering that as we’re in great place and we’re delighted.”