Carlton Morris scored but went off against Rotherham this afternoon

Luton striker Carlton Morris was taken off as a precaution during this afternoon’s 2-0 victory at Rotherham United according to boss Rob Edwards.

The former Millers forward had been booed by home fans in the first half, following an incident with Cameron Humphreys that saw the defender escape a booking for shoving Town’s leading talisman in the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Morris who had the last laugh though, curling home a splendid opener on the stroke of half time, his 18th of the season, before Cauley Woodrow doubled Luton’s lead just seconds after the break.

However, chasing a long ball forward, Morris then pulled up on 66 minutes, with what had initially looked like a hamstring injury, before being confirmed as an ankle problem, quickly replaced by Joe Taylor.

He was able to walk off the field and joined in with the celebrations afterwards, as Edwards, who now prepares his side for a trip to Reading on Wednesday evening, said: “Just precautionary, he was just feeling his ankle, so we’ll see how he is.

"You obviously saw him walking off, so I don't think he’s too concerned.

Advertisement

Advertisement