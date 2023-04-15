Hatters boss reveals he took off Luton top scorer as a precaution due to ankle injury
Striker up to 18 for the season with Millers goal
Luton striker Carlton Morris was taken off as a precaution during this afternoon’s 2-0 victory at Rotherham United according to boss Rob Edwards.
The former Millers forward had been booed by home fans in the first half, following an incident with Cameron Humphreys that saw the defender escape a booking for shoving Town’s leading talisman in the back.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was Morris who had the last laugh though, curling home a splendid opener on the stroke of half time, his 18th of the season, before Cauley Woodrow doubled Luton’s lead just seconds after the break.
However, chasing a long ball forward, Morris then pulled up on 66 minutes, with what had initially looked like a hamstring injury, before being confirmed as an ankle problem, quickly replaced by Joe Taylor.
He was able to walk off the field and joined in with the celebrations afterwards, as Edwards, who now prepares his side for a trip to Reading on Wednesday evening, said: “Just precautionary, he was just feeling his ankle, so we’ll see how he is.
"You obviously saw him walking off, so I don't think he’s too concerned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We all are, as of course he's a really important player for us and that's the reason why we got him off when we did.”