Hatters boss reveals 'hungry' Barkley has allowed Luton to become a different team

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes the performances of midfielder Ross Barkley have allowed the Hatters to become a different side in the Premier League this season.

The former Chelsea and Everton player, who celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday when scoring a first goal for the club during the 4-3 defeat against Arsenal, produced a quite brilliant performance for Town, running the show against the Gunners, as he gave Norwegian international Martin Odegaard one of his toughest 90 minutes of the season.

On target when firing low under visiting keeper David Raya, then with the Euros taking place next term, if he can maintain this kind of form, there could even be an outside chance of Barkley adding to the 33 caps that he has already won for his country.

Although Gareth Southgate clearly prefers for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, whatever happens on that front, his importance to Town’s chances of staying in the Premier League have become quite clear in recent weeks, the midfielder a key component after recovering from injury to complete his sixth successive Premier League clash in midweek.

With Luton having changed formation this term, opting to go with one main striker, Barkley’s undoubted quality when in possession, ability to carry the ball from deep and terrific range of passing, has dramatically changed their style of play in recent weeks, with Edwards saying: “He’s been like that from day one. He’s come into the group with real humility, brilliant professionalism. I think he’s hungry to show people and Ross, I can’t speak highly enough of him.

"He’s allowed us to change. Football in the end is about players and the quality of your players, we can as coaches try and get the most out of them, try and build belief, confidence and organisation, try and improve individuals, that’s our job of course, but quality, he’s just got that and he's allowed us to evolve and change.”

