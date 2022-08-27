Hatters boss reveals Luton broke their transfer record to sign Barnsley striker Morris as forward nets again during United draw

Town striker Carlton Morris wheels away after putting the Hatters 1-0 ahead against Sheffield United

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed that the Hatters paid over a million pounds for only the second time in their history when breaking their transfer record to bring in striker Carlton Morris from Barnsley over the summer.

The only other occasion Town had done so previously was when, with Graeme Jones in charge, they signed keeper Simon Sluga from HNK Rijeka back in July 2019 for a fee of £1.3m, smashing the former record of £850,000 shelled out to Danish side Odense for Lars Elstrup in 1989.

After coming through the ranks at Norwich and having a number of loan spells away from Carrow Road, Morris was snapped up by Barnsley in January 2021, scoring 16 goals in 18 months for the Tykes, before the Hatters made their move, acquiring his services for an undisclosed fee, which Jones confirmed last night was a seven figure sum.

The forward, off the mark with his first goal in the 2-0 win at Swansea City last weekend, made it two in two when leaping highest to meet Amari’i Bell’s cross and guide his header beyond Wes Foderingham to open his new side’s home account in the Championship last night.

The Blades went on to level after the break, but speaking about his summer purchase afterwards, Jones said: “He’s a good player, we haven’t broken our transfer record just for a novice.

“We’ve had to pay a bit of money for him and considering the one before him was Sluga, then I think we’ve just edged that.

“He’s fantastic, we know that and what a great kid as well.

“They’re a tough nut to play against those two (Morris and Elijah Adebayo) and we’re bringing Cameron Jerome on as well, we’re bringing Luke Berry on, we really went after the game and I’m really pleased for that.

“I’m pleased that Carlton scored and a lot will be talked about Elijah, but you look at (John) Egan and (Chris) Basham, they’re top two for the level and they’ve had a tough night tonight, so excellent.”

Midfielder Jordan Clark, another who excelled on the night, praised the forward for the impact he has had since moving to Kenilworth Road, adding: “He told me he was getting three in two, so he’s a bit disappointed with that, but he’s a great lad and he’s a great player.

“He works really hard, him and Elijah worked their socks off and it’s fallen to Carlton at the minute and not fallen to Elijah.

“His goals will come as well, but Carlton’s done really well since he’s come in and I’m sure he’ll keep scoring goals,