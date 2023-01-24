Hatters boss reveals Town players were desperate for a clean sheet ahead of Wigan victory

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed the Town players had placed a huge significance on securing a clean sheet ahead of their 2-0 victory at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

After being breached in each of their last four matches, including twice by the Latics in their FA Cup matches, plus letting a two-goal lead slip against West Bromwich Albion the previous weekend, Town were back to their solid best at the DW Stadium.

They did have one slice of luck, Ashley Fletcher’s thumping header ruled out for a narrow offside in the first half, but after that scare, restricted their hosts to just one shot on target, Ethan Horvath collecting a 10th shut-out of the campaign.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “It was really important.

“A few of the lads mentioned it in training and then before the game and at half time.

“It was really important to try and keep them out.

“It was difficult over 90-odd minutes, but I think we limited them to fairly little.

“I know balls were coming in the box, but we competed really, really well, they had the offside goal, but overall I’m delighted with how we defended.”

One of the defenders on the day, Gabe Osho, was just as happy as his manager to prevent the Latics from getting on the scoresheet, as he said: “It’s always good to get a clean sheet, but it’s not just the back boys it’s everyone.

“You see the work Elijah (Adebayo) and Corns (Harry Cornick) were doing, it’s really helpful for the whole team, so as a team we’re happy with the clean sheet.

“They’ve got some big boys up there, but I think we stood up to the challenge well and deserved what we got.

“We’re delighted, it’s a tough place to come, we know a lot about them, they know a lot about us over the last couple of weeks.

