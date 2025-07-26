Hatters boss reveals transfer speculation was behind Doughty's absence against Spurs

Wingback’s future at Kenilworth is uncertain

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield revealed that wingback Alfie Doughty missed this afternoon’s pre-season goalless draw with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur due to the transfer speculation surrounding his future at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old, who has played 105 times for Town since arriving in June 2022, also signing a new long-term contract in September 2024, had been down to start for the Hatters when the team sheets were announced. However, it was then announced that he wouldn’t be taking his place in the XI, summer signing Nigel Lonwijk a late replacement, Doughty not on the bench either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours immediately followed on social media that his absence was down to a bid being received for his services, and asked if that was the reason that he hadn’t featured, Bloomfield said: “Listen, Alfie has had interest all through the summer because he’s a player who played at a very good level. In the Premier League he had a very good season and last year he showed some real top moments, so he has had some interest Alfie and I’m sure that will go on for the rest of the window.

Alfie Doughty was missing against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It was the right decision I made before the game, post team sheets, was that he wouldn’t play, so that was the way the game went. I just said in the other room, there’s a lot going on in pre-season. It’s very rare, I think, that both teams change their left full-backs between team sheets and kick-off, which happened today, so it was the right decision for Alfie not to play but I’m sure he’ll be absolutely fine and we’ll welcome him back into the group as soon as we can, but he’ll be fine.”

Questioned on whether he had kept Doughty in the loop about the interest from elsewhere, Bloomfield continued: “Rightly or wrongly I'm very open with the players, what’s going on with their futures, that’s the way I’ve always been and it’s the way I always will be. I think that there needs to be an open dialogue, discussion, respect comes from both parties. As long as that remains, then I’m fine with it all. There’s obviously going to be speculation over our players and Alfie’s one of them, so we have open dialogue. I like Alf a lot, he’s a good guy and we’ll retain that respect and see what happens.”

On whether he hopes that Doughty will remain at Kenilworth Road, then discussing the former Charlton youngster, who has only featured 13 times since Bloomfield took over in January, also seeing his season ended prematurely by a hamstring injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Stoke City, the boss added: “Of course, Alfie’s been a top player for our football club. Unfortunately I feel really disappointed that he’s had a couple of injuries since I’ve been here and I don’t think we’ve had him in his full pomp yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we got here he was coming back from one injury and then he suffered another one. He’s still missed the first two weeks of pre-season so he’s still not up to speed properly. I feel very disappointed that we’ve not had Alfie in his full pomp yet. He’s been a massive player for our football club, but we also know that someone of his calibre is going to be wanted elsewhere, so that’s football management and it’s part of the fun.”