Hatters boss reveals what Town striker said to him before spearheading Luton's comeback at Sheffield United

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed exactly what striker Carlton Morris told him just before going on to the field during the 3-2 Boxing Day victory over Sheffield United.

With 19 minutes to go, and Town having just conceded again to trail 2-1 to a resurgent Blades side, Morris was sent on with Chiedozie Ogbene for Elijah Adebayo and Ryan Giles in a bid to salvage something for the visitors.

He did more than that too, as recycling a corner on the right hand side on 77 minutes, the forward sent over a dangerous cross on his supposedly weaker left foot that saw Jack Robinson grappling with Gabe Osho, the ball flicking off the Blades’ defender’s head and beyond the grasp of keeper Wes Foderingham.

Four minutes later and Morris was at it again, putting an opponent on the floor inside the area before trying to pick out a team-mate, only to see Anis Slimane intervene to send his intended clearance looping over Max Lowe and into the corner of the net, the massed ranks of Hatters fans behind the goal exploding with jubilation.