Hatters boss reveals why influential midfielder Nakamba missed Luton's win over Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hopeful that key midfielder Marvelous Nakamba isn’t missing for too long after revealing he missed Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace due to a knee injury picked up when playing for Zimbabwe last week.

The 29-year-old, who had started every Premier League game for the Hatters this season, was part of a Warriors team competing at international level for the first time in 18 months due to a FIFA ban, as they took on Rwanda and Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two matches finished all square, with Nakamba playing the full 90 minutes each time and wearing the captain’s armband in both fixtures as well.

Marvelous Nakamba missed Saturday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

However, with Edwards hinting that one of his squad had come back injured during his post match press conference ahead of the weekend, when the sides were announced, it was clear that was Nakamba, as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu took his place in midfield alongside Ross Barkley.

Town still went on to pick up a massive three points by beating the Eagles thanks to goals from Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown, as speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “Marv, his knee is a little bit swollen, we’re going to have to assess it more and see where he’s at with it.

"He went away on international duty, I don’t think the pitch was great that they played on and we’ll see how he is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re hoping that he’s not going to be out for too long, but again like always it gives people an opportunity.