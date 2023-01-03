Hatters boss revels in Town's character as Luton secure rare away win after conceding first at Terriers

Hatters boss Rob Edwards with assistant Richie Kyle

Luton boss Rob Edwards revelled in his side’s character as they hit back from a goal down to win on the road for the first time in well over a year and a half during the 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day.

Usually when Town have conceded first away from Kenilworth Road, it’s been game over, as since a 3-2 victory at Bristol City in April 2021, Luton coming back from 2-0 at half time on that occasion, the following 17 games have seen Town draw three and lose 14.

That victory at Ashton Gate was in the Covid season too, with no fans in attendance, meaning if you look at when supporters have been present, it’s an even longer wait, since a 2-1 victory at Oxford United in League One in October 2018, James Collins and Dan Potts both on target to beat the U’s.

Edwards’ first three games at the helm had seen the Hatters in front during every fixture, so it was doubly pleasing they were able to record three points in such a manner, as he said: “It was the first time in our four games that we’ve gone behind.

"We showed the character to turn it round from going behind and that’s really, really pleasing.

“That’s down to the players, they kept fighting and doing all the stuff that we spoke about before the game and at half time.

"You’ve got to look like you want it more than them and we found a way, and again, it’s credit to the lads.”

It had looked like Town weren’t going to achieve it, as they were behind to Duane Holmes’ goal on 25 minutes, before managing to equalise through Amari’i Bell just before half time.

On why Luton struggled to get going in the opening stages after such a great wins at QPR and Norwich City beforehand, Edwards continued: “It’s hard to say exactly why.

"The players knew that today was going to be about intensity and we talked a lot about who wants it most today.

"We knew it was going to be a tight game, the way they play, against our shape, at times it can be a bit man for man.

"They can be quite open and expansive and hurt you with the ball but at the same time we can hurt them whether it’s transitions or with the ball as well, as we did a couple of times with the goals.

"We knew it was going to be tight, we’re away from home, couple of away games in a short space of time, it’s hard.

"You can never fully put your finger on why it was a slower start then normal.”

Having levelled in the first half, Luton then went on to win it with six minutes left, Reece Burke off the bench to grab the deciding goal.

He too was pleased that Town found a way to triumph after going behind, adding: “The stat last year was when we scored first there was less chance we would obviously lose the game.

"To come back today, it just shows the response and the character the boys have got, and the belief.

"I think there’s a lot of belief within the team and that’s why I believe we will finish up there this year.

