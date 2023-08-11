Hatters boss Rob Edwards targeting 'three more' before the end of the transfer window

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is targeting three more signings before the end of the transfer window.

The Hatters made their eighth and ninth additions of the summer this week with midfielder Ross Barkley recruited on a free transfer and forward Jacob Brown joining for an undisclosed fee from Championship outfit Stoke City.

However, with the window open for another three weeks, and given the blow of losing both Dan Potts and Jordan Clark to long-term ankle injuries, Edwards is far from finished in the transfer market.

"We’re still active in the transfer market,” he confirmed. “We’re probably looking at bringing in another three bodies. I’m not going to give too much away now but there are some key areas we still need to strengthen.

"I’m delighted with the nine players we’ve brought in so far and if we can bring in three more, I will be pretty happy with the window we’ve had. The players we’ve brought in are good people and they add really good qualities in terms of how we want to play.

"We know we will need to be more athletic and better in transitions and we’ve brought in players who can help us in those moments. There’s been a real plan and we’ve stuck to that. I’ll always push and you always want more but I know when to stop.”

Luton will be well into double digits for incomings by the end of the window but Edwards insists the club have stayed true to the principles which have served them so well over the last decade.

"I said after the play-off final that we wouldn’t go mental and we’d try to stick to what we do,” he added. “We have done that and I feel like I’ve been supported brilliantly by Gary (Sweet) and the board. We’ve identified the players we wanted and we’ve been successful with a lot of them

“I allowed myself to enjoy it (winning the play-off final) and I went on holiday with my family but quite quickly the focus turns to business and what’s coming next and I have feel I have an amazing team behind me.