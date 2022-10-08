Hatters boss satisfied by Baggies point although felt Town might have nicked victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones declared he was satisfied with this afternoon’s stalemate at West Bromwich Albion, even though he felt his side could have ended up nicking the victory.

The Hatters travelled to the Hawthorns to face an Albion side who under Steve Bruce, were sitting in 22nd position, with the former Newcastle manager under severe pressure from the home support.

That was only to be cranked up in the latter stages of the game after he made a double substitution, as Jones, who saw Town go close through Dan Potts twice and Elijah Adebayo, felt the visitors might have left with all three points.

He said: “Regardless of their predicament and their position, these are good side.

"They have some real quality, especially in the attacking areas, so it is (a good point), and to show the defensive display that we did as regardless of what results they’ve had, they always score.

“Their xG (expected goals) is always very good, today that will probably be the lowest xG, so we've shown that we can contain a very good side.

"I'm a little bit disappointed, we had the best chance of the game, one headed off the line, and then Elijah could have slid Jordan (Clark) clear in late on, but I probably thought a point was a fair result really.”

The Hatters chief was also eager to highlight another clean sheet on the road which came just a few days after being breached three times from set-pieces in the 3-3 draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

He added: “I said to them in there if we could defend our box half as well as we did today then we’d have seven points this week.

"But five, to stay unbeaten over three games, two away and one at home in the Championship is tough to do so it shows that we’ve got a decent side here.

"We’re consistent, we’ve got a side who can compete and today wasn’t a classic by any stretch, we could have been better in possession at times, could have had a little bit more quality in the final third, but these have put in massive shifts.