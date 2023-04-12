Hatters boss seeing triple when Town's 'little N'Golo Kanté' Nakamba plays for Luton

Town boss Rob Edwards isn’t surprised if opposing teams are seeing triple when Aston Villa loanee Marvelous Nakamba, a player dubbed ‘a little N’golo Kante’ by team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, is on the pitch for the Hatters.

The 29-year-old signed from the Premier League outfit until the end of the season back in January, and has had a truly outstanding impact since arriving.

It has been well documented just how impossible opposing teams have found it to score from open play when he is in the side, as although Blackpool did find the net on Monday in Luton’s 3-1 win on Monday, it came from a free kick, stretching that run to just a miserly two goals in his 13 league appearances.

Asked about his performance, Edwards said: “I love him, I love him, he’s some man.

"He’s so important to the team, you can see the way he plays, he gels everything together.

"When we score I can see him telling everyone, ‘come on, keep it going, concentrate.’

"He just knows what to do, knows where to be, so calm with the ball, but it’s like there’s three of him out there.”

Marvelous Nakamba looks to win the ball against Blackpool

The Zimbabwe international’s display against the Tangerines saw him named sponsor’s man of the match at Kenilworth Road, Mpanzu having a joke with him when the award was announced over the tannoy, having scored two fantastic goals himself.

However, he didn’t mind missing out to a player he felt was similar to Chelsea’s World Cup and Premier League winner, as he joked: “I don’t know who’s voting up there, but I need to have a word!

"But then first half Marv was probably the only player that was good, he’s been fantastic since he’s come in.

"His control on the ball, his winning the ball back, he’s like a little N’golo Kante.