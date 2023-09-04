Hatters boss sees international break as a 'great opportunity' for his Luton side

Hatters boss Rob Edwards believes the international break has come at good time for his squad despite suffering a third successive defeat in the Premier League to sit just one off the bottom of the table.

Luton looked like they would occupy the final spot in the division after going down 2-1 at home to West Ham on Friday night, but they were bumped up a place by Burnley’s 5-2 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur a day later.

Although Town have already had one weekend off, an enforced one to try and get Kenilworth Road ready for the top flight, they now have another this weekend with it being the first set of international fixtures this term.

Town boss Rob Edwards applauds the Hatters fans - pic: Liam Smith

Luton have a number of players away, Tom Lockyer called up for Wales duty, although that is in doubt due to a quad injury which saw him miss the Hammers game, plus Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (DR Congo), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ireland) and Amari’i Bell (Jamaica).

However, having made 12 new additions over the summer, including the recent acquisitions of Teden Mengi from Manchester United on a permanent deal and the loan signing of Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, they now have a period of time to get accustomed to their not only their new surroundings, but their team-mates as well.

That will only be a benefit according to Edwards, as speaking after the West Ham clash, said: “It’s a great opportunity to have a couple of weeks to bed everyone in, to improve on the areas that we know we’ve got to keep working on and to try and be better in the things we've done well.

"I’ve seen lots of good things, I’ve seen a better performance tonight than last week, I think everyone would agree with that.