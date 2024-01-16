Hatters boss sends his thoughts to family of Bolton supporter who tragically died during Cheltenham game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has sent his thoughts to the friends and family of Bolton Wanderers supporter Iain Purslow who tragically died during the Trotters game against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The 71-year-old collapsed in the stands after suffering a cardiac arrest just before the half hour mark of the League One match at the Toughsheet Stadium, with medical staff performing CPR until he was transferred by ambulance to hospital, with the match abandoned. However, he sadly passed away, as Wanderers will hold a minute’s silence in memory of the lifelong fan and season ticket holder before tonight’s FA Cup third round replay against the Hatters.

Speaking in his press conference, Edwards said: “It’s really sad, so I’m sure it will be (emotional). Our hearts go out and thoughts go out to friends and family of the supporter, it was a really sad situation.”

Luton boss Rob Edwards and Bolton manager Ian Evatt have paid their respects to Bolton supporter Iain Purslow - pic: Liam Smith

During tonight’s cup tie, Wanderers’ players will wear black armbands and supporters are also invited to join in a round of applause in the 71st minute of the game to celebrate Iain’s life, with members of his family due to be in attendance too.

Speaking to the Trotters official website, Bolton boss Ian Evatt continued: “It's extremely sad - one of the BWFC family. We are very much united at this football club and we are all extremely saddened by the loss of one of our own. I have to say it's not about anybody else, but the family. We respect the family and we give them the peace and time to mourn that they deserve and it's not about anything else but that.

“We will pay our respect. We will try to play the best we can to show and pay our respects to one of our brilliant fans who wouldn't want anything else other than to see us play really well and win the game, and we'll do all we can to try and make that happen.”

With a large crowd expected for the contest, as both sides look to earn a place in the fourth round with a trip to either Everton or Crystal Palace, Edwards added: “They’re a, big, big football club aren’t they and they’ll be turning up now with a confidence and maybe a bit of belief that they can win the game and why not, because they've come to our place and drawn.