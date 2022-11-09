Hatters boss set to be named new Southampton manager after clubs reportedly reach agreement
Luton chief at St Mary’s to watch tonight’s Carabao Cup tie
Luton manager Nathan Jones has agreed to take over at Premier League side Southampton according to Sky Sports.
The 49-year-old was given permission by the Hatters to discuss the vacancy on the south coast today, following what was his last game in charge of Town yesterday evening, a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.
Following successful discussions, it is being reported that Jones has signed a long term deal at St Mary’s and will take assistant manager Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan with him, with the Saints paying compensation to Luton of around £2.5m.
Town’s third longest serving manager is watching his new side in action against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup this evening and is due to be unveiled as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s replacement tomorrow morning.