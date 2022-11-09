Hatters boss set to be named new Southampton manager after clubs reportedly reach agreement

Nathan Jones during what is expected to be his last game in charge of Luton against Stoke City on Tuesday night

The 49-year-old was given permission by the Hatters to discuss the vacancy on the south coast today, following what was his last game in charge of Town yesterday evening, a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.

Following successful discussions, it is being reported that Jones has signed a long term deal at St Mary’s and will take assistant manager Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan with him, with the Saints paying compensation to Luton of around £2.5m.