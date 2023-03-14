Hatters boss 'surprised' Blades striker Billy Sharp escaped punishment after appearing to strike Luton defender

Luton boss Rob Edwards declared his surprise that referee Leigh Doughty didn’t take any action towards Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp after an off the ball incident with defender Tom Lockyer on Saturday.

With the Hatters 1-0 up and time running out at Bramall Lane, Sharp, who had only entered the field on the hour mark, sending one shot flying over the top, couldn’t control a ball over the top, as it went through to the covering Amari’i Bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clearly frustrated, and with Lockyer in close proximity, Sharp then lashed out at Town’s Welsh international, catching him on the back of the head, only for nothing to be given by the officials.

Discussing the incident today, when asked if he was surprised it hadn’t been picked up by Doughty or his assistants, Edwards said: “I am with his position, the ref’s position at the time.

"He looked like he was in a good position looking right at it and not too far away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Another one of those that we didn’t get, so yes, a little bit surprised that the ref didn’t take any action on that one.”