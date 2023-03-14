News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
59 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
5 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
5 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
8 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
10 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government

Hatters boss 'surprised' Blades striker Billy Sharp escaped punishment after appearing to strike Luton defender

Forward not even booked for incident during Luton’s 1-0 win at Bramall Lane

By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards declared his surprise that referee Leigh Doughty didn’t take any action towards Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp after an off the ball incident with defender Tom Lockyer on Saturday.

With the Hatters 1-0 up and time running out at Bramall Lane, Sharp, who had only entered the field on the hour mark, sending one shot flying over the top, couldn’t control a ball over the top, as it went through to the covering Amari’i Bell.

Clearly frustrated, and with Lockyer in close proximity, Sharp then lashed out at Town’s Welsh international, catching him on the back of the head, only for nothing to be given by the officials.

Most Popular

Discussing the incident today, when asked if he was surprised it hadn’t been picked up by Doughty or his assistants, Edwards said: “I am with his position, the ref’s position at the time.

"He looked like he was in a good position looking right at it and not too far away.

"Another one of those that we didn’t get, so yes, a little bit surprised that the ref didn’t take any action on that one.”

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp
Billy SharpTom LockyerLutonBladesBramall LaneSheffield United