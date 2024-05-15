Hatters boss talks up the influence summer signing Ross Barkley has had at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton chief feels midfielder has lifted the quality within the whole squad

Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed the impact that Ross Barkley has had on the Hatters’ squad this season after he won three awards at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust presentation night last week.

The 30-year-old picked up Player of the Season, Signing of the Season and Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season, as he followed that up by being named Fans’ Player of the Year at the player sponsors and end-of-season dinner on Tuesday evening. Five goals and four assists in his 32 top flight outings don’t really do Barkley’s influence at the Hatters full justice, as he has had a simply outstanding season, with some truly eye-catching performances, particularly on home soil, as a number of Luton supporters have declared the ex-Everton and Chelsea star as the best player they have ever seen wear the shirt.

Discussing the impact from the summer signing, who moved to Kenilworth Road after a year with French Ligue One side Nice, Edwards said: “He’s a super talented player isn’t he, he’s shown that on a number of occasions this year. At this level, I'm not a good manager, we're not good coaches, if we don’t have good players.

"I think the level of players that have come in, especially in the summer, really lifted the whole group and the improvement that I’ve then seen throughout our existing squad is incredible. It’s amazing how just one or two players, I know a good number came in, but one or two can really lift everybody and make a big difference and I think Ross is one of those.”

With the award at the Luton Supporters’ Trust evening now renamed the Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Signing of the Season, the long-serving Hatter was also keen to talk up the impact made by Barkley, whose form had seen his name mentioned in terms of an England recall for the Euro Championships that are coming up this summer. He added: “We’ve had a good signing in Ross Barkley, he’s been really good for us this season, a great player and got us through a lot of games. He’s been quality all season, he didn’t really play at Nice and then came to Luton Town and he’s been magnificent for us.”

Discussing the midfielder’s highlights package on the club’s official Twitter page, @J_Austin92 said: “Stay @RBarkley8, we could light up the championship, become a hero, a legend, 40 odd championship games, winning is great, soak it in then get the move you deserve, must be tempting... #COYH.” @JM11_GEE: Just glad it happened and that we got to live and love these moments of brilliance.”

@EJCLTFC: “Almost quite emotional watching this knowing he’ll be on the of the greatest luton players I’ve seen in a luton shirt and I expect to see for a little while.” @Andy_Peacock: “We adore you here Ross.” @billyfishperth: “Do everything in your power to impress on him that he can be “the man”, offer him the world the biggest promotion bonus, anything for 1 more season please.”

Ross Barkley goes for goal against Everton recently - pic: Liam Smith