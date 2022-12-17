Hatters boss targets an FA Cup run after Luton are paired with Championship rivals Wigan

Harry Cornick puts Luton 2-1 up against Chelsea in last season's FA Cup

Luton boss Rob Edwards is targeting an extended run in the FA Cup this season after Town were paired with fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the third round.

The contest has been scheduled for Saturday, January 7 with a 5.30pm kick-off, as the Hatters go up against a team who are currently in the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 at Millwall in their first game under new manager Kolo Toure last weekend.

Advertisement

With Luton reaching the fifth round under previous manager Nathan Jones last term, beaten 3-2 at home by Premier League giants Chelsea, Edwards said: "Everyone says you always want a home tie, so we’ve got that.

"It’ll be against a team that we’ll know pretty well.

"We certainly want to try to have a cup run, we want to progress and go as far as possible in the FA Cup.

“It’s an amazing competition, and I’ve got to be honest, as a player I don’t think I managed to get beyond the fifth round.

Advertisement

"I don’t want anyone to think that there’s some bad luck coming, or anything like that, but I’d love us to have a cup run.

"We’ve got a few games to deal with before then.

Advertisement

Midfielder Jordan Clark, who played in the third round win over Harrogate last term, is eager to gain an element of revenge over the Latics, who won 2-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, courtesy of two late goals.

He added: “It’s not a glamour tie, but a home tie and a team who beat us last time, so we’ve got a little bit to prove against them which is always good.

Advertisement