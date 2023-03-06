Hatters boss tells 'loveable rogue' Doughty he can get even better for Luton

Luton boss Rob Edwards has told Town’s ‘loveable rogue’ Alfie Doughty that there is plenty more to come from the in-form wingback.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road from Stoke City back in June, has blossomed since Edwards took charge, starting 11 of the 14 league games under the new manager.

That’s opposed to four from 20 when Nathan Jones was in charge, although injury did play a part then, but with regular football and his confidence boosted, Doughty has become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Deployed on either flank, he was back in his preferred left wingback once more at the weekend and was a constant menace to the Swansea City back-line, particularly in the first half.

His combination with left-sided centre half Amari’i Bell has become a potent weapon for the hosts, while his never-give-up running and excellent crossing ability led to chance for Carlton Morris in the first half, who headed goalwards, Andrew Fisher saving well.

However, with 39 minutes gone, Doughty was then found again on the left after another delivery was recycled back to him, his low ball taking a deflection and when Fisher couldn’t hold, there was Morris to tap home from no more than a few yards out.

In the second period, the winger was behind plenty of Town’s best attacks once more, firing over himself and then finding Jordan Clark, who sidefooted against the outside of the post.

Alfie Doughty saw this effort fly over the bar on Saturday

On his performance, Edwards said: “He’s continuing to shine for us and long may that continue, but there’s more to come from Alfie.

"I want that to be a real positive as well, if he’s listening to this as well (pointing to the camera), there’s more to come from you Alf, but in a real positive way.

"We really like him here, he’s a cheeky lad in a good way, he’s a loveable rogue, a really talented footballer.”

Tweeting afterwards, Doughty wrote: “Can’t stop won’t stop @LutonTown.”

