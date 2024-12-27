Hatters boss thought Luton took a 'step forward' during Bristol City loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt that his side took a ‘step forward’ despite going down to what was an eighth straight defeat on the road when losing 1-0 at Bristol City yesterday.

A below par Boxing Day contest that didn’t do much to raise any festive cheer among the just over 22,000 in attendance, including more than 1,000 from the visitors saw both sides evenly matched throughout, Luton actually just shading the possession count and having the best chance of the first half when Tom Krauß sidefooted Elijah Adebayo’s low cross wide of the post.

Having got through to the break intact, it looked like the fixture was nailed on as a goalless draw until the Hatters then fell behind just 90 seconds after the resumption, Scott Twine allowed far too much time and space to blast into the top corner from 25 yards. For once Luton didn’t concede an immediate second goal though and had chances to gain a point from the contest, Carlton Morris heading Tahith Chong’s inviting cross wide of the target.

Hatter boss Rob Edwards reacts to the 1-0 defeat to Bristol City - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

They should have nabbed something in stoppage time too, an unmarked Cauley Woodrow seeing his shot parried away by Robins keeper Max O’Leary as the Hatters headed home empty-handed once more. Although it meant Town have now gone over three months since their last victory outside of Bedfordshire, an upbeat Edwards was eager to highlight the positives, saying: “It’s hard in defeat to try and come out and be bullish, but what we have done is we’ve stepped forward again.

“Recently if we’ve conceded we might have been affected by that, we weren’t, I thought we reacted well to going a goal down and then were the better team no doubt about that, so that was a plus. We didn’t give any big chances away, we looked solid, we did, all in all it was a decent away performance, right in the game at half time, nil-nil, second half we were the better team, they’ve stuck one in the top corner and we couldn’t find that bit of quality today. Performance wise, it is a step forward, but result, that is what’s the be-all and end-all at the moment, so it’s really frustrating.

"I thought some of the young players’ performances were a plus as well and what I saw there, especially that last half an hour or so, was a team that’s desperate to try and get back in the game and get something from it. There was some good intensity, some decent quality, we kept the back door shut, we threw everything at it in terms of attacking substitutions, it just wasn’t to be today.”

Discussing Luton’s clear intentions to ensure they remained in the game during the opening 45 minutes, having conceded during the first half in six of their previous seven away losses, Edwards continued: “We wanted to make sure we had a platform going into the second half which we had. We showed moments, we finished the first half well and on the front foot, some set-pieces, one or two chances, Eli’s nice bit of quality and then Tom Krauß running across the front man, half an opportunity, but nil-nil we’re right in the game and that was obviously the plan away from home.

"We’re having a difficult time away from home, we can’t be opening up too much and we’ve got to try and do it the right way. We want to try and attack the game, but we also want to keep the back door shut. We did that well, so in terms of an away performance it was all right. There’s more, but I keep saying at the moment we’re not going to be at our free-flowing best at present.”

The most disappointing moment for Edwards was the manner in which Town were opened up, Krauß not getting tight to Twine, who is renowned for his ability from long range, the midfielder able to fire past Thomas Kaminski and locate the top corner. He added: “We know he can do that, it’s brilliant quality. It’s a nothing chance, you want to be able to get pressure on, slightly open in the midfield area, but it’s a real moment of quality that he’s produced.

"It was a real blow because from nothing really, nowhere, not too much of a dangerous situation, we just find ourselves one-nil down, but we all know that can happen in football. We recovered well, we showed good character and we came on to have a good second half performance. The blot on our copybook is that moment where we allowed him to get a shot off but it was a brilliant strike, so I’ve got to say well done to him.

"From our point of view, of course, get around it quicker, don’t be too open on the opposite side when the ball’s on that near side. There’s always things we can improve and work on, today we didn’t make many mistakes and we can take some good things from it, it’s just not the result that we all wanted.”