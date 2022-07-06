Hatters boss thrilled as Town win the race to bring in 'statement signing' Morris from Tykes

New Town signing Carlton Morris in action for Barnsley

Luton manager Nathan Jones was thrilled the Hatters came out on top in the race to sign Barnsley forward Carlton Morris for an undisclosed fee this afternoon.

The 26-year-old striker became Town’s seventh addition of what has been a busy window at Kenilworth Road, with the squad looking well versed for another crack at the Championship play-offs this term.

Morris, who finished as the Tykes’ top scorer last season, with seven goals in 28 outings, including the equaliser as Barnsley lost 2-1 against the Hatters, is yet another reason why that could be the case, Jones believing it gives his side an enviable strikeforce at this level.

Speaking to the club’s official website: “This is a statement signing and we are excited by it.

"We wanted to add real quality to what we already had in the squad, and Carlton does that.

“We identified him a long time ago and he had a really good game when he played against us, which rubberstamped that we wanted him.

“No-one has seen the best of Carlton Morris yet, and we believe we can get the best out of him.

"He’ll add to the pace and power that we have.

“He’s got good pedigree and experience for a 26-year-old, but he can still develop.

"He’ll give us great options up front, and with what we have now, we believe we have as good a strike force as any in the division.

“Everyone at the club has worked tirelessly and we are delighted that we have beaten off several others to get him, because we had real competition from other Championship clubs.

“I thank Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the board for getting this through because it shows the ambition that we have.