Hatters boss thrilled by his attacking options

Town boss Nathan Jones was ecstatic to see all four of his frontline strikers score in the 5-0 victory at Swindon Town on Boxing Day.

James Collins broke the deadlock with a wonderful curling finish into the top corner, before Danny Hylton bagged the second, glancing home Dan Potts’s cross.

Subs Harry Cornick and Elliot Lee then came off the bench to add further gloss on the scoreline, as Jones said: “That’s wonderful. To have the front two we have, we had our meeting and said, can they both score? And they did.

"Then to bring Harry on, we changed shapes and what we do is we take the game away from them, which we then did. Then Elliot came on and he’s been in wonderful form, great move, great finish and it could have been more, as I’m not being greedy and being disrespectful to anyone, it could have been more.

"Harry got in down the right hand side, should have picked Hylts out, (Luke) Berry’s point blank, should scored, it could be far more convincing as well, but I’m delighted with the win.”

The victory made it 58 goals in 24 games so far this season for the Hatters, as they now have a goal difference of plus 39, some 21 ahead of nearest rivals Notts County.

It also makes it 126 times they have found the net from 60 matches in all competitions during 2017, which beats the previous highest of 122 goals scored in a calendar year way back in 1897, that record coming from a mere 39 fixtures though.

Jones added: “We’re proud of that and I keep saying we work on it, we work tirelessly and relentlessly on our attacking play.

“We’ve got good players, who want to get better, want to improve and they’re doing it, and at the minute they’re in good form.

“The best thing about it is we’ve got competition so when do get to bring Danny Hylton off because he’s on a booking, then Elliot Lee comes on and scores.

“We can change shape and have different things and Harry Cornick scores, so it’s wonderful to have.”