Hatters boss thrilled Hylton decided to stay with Luton after turning down numerous offers to leave

Town striker Danny Hylton scored his first goal since March 2019 last night

Luton boss Nathan Jones was thrilled that striker Danny Hylton chose to stay and fight for his place at Kenilworth Road after the forward popped up with a stoppage time equaliser against Bristol City last night.

The 32-year-old has had a difficult few years with injuries restricting his playing time severely and might have left the club on more than one occasion.

Last term Bristol Rovers came in with an offer which Hylton turned down in order to try and break back into the Town squad, while there were also numerous parties interested in his services during the recently closed transfer window.

However, the experienced forward opted once more to stay with the Hatters and on his first appearance of the season at Ashton Gate last night, scored his first goal of the campaign to earn a more than deserved point, finding the net for the first time since March 2019.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “Danny had 10 offers to leave and wanted to stay and fight for his place, we’re so delighted that he did.

“The history that Hylton has with Luton, I know some people say he’s past it, he’s absolutely not.

“Just remember a couple of years ago, we were going to Newcastle, we were going to Sheffield, we had a Championship striker on our hands.

“He’s been unlucky with injury, but he’s still the same player, who runs, who can head it, who can do a bit of everything.

“Him and Cameron (Jerome) are probably the complete strikers we have at the club.

"Elijah’s (Adebayo) learning and will get there, learns off Cameron, Harry (Cornick) is a constant threat, but different, but those are the two number nines we have at the club.

"I’m really proud of Danny, I really am as he’s been through some stuff and it takes a lot of character.

"I know he’s got a load of character, because people have been telling him he's not good enough for League One, he’s not good enough for this, but he’s a Championship striker and I've been telling people that for years and years.