Hatters boss thrilled to see High Court refuse C&R's Judicial Review claims for Newlands Park

Luton chief Graeme Jones was thrilled to see Mall owners Capital & Regional have their application for a Judicial Review into the Hatters’ plans for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park refused by the High Court.

Town were given the green light back by the council back in March for the development, which is essential to help finance a new stadium at Power Court.

Capital & Regional applied for a JR in an attempt to get the decision overturned, but that has been refused, as although they can still request the judgement be reconsidered, Jones said: “There’s still a bit of legal process to go, it still can be contested I think, but the signs are really, really positive.

“We all need that, remember, we’re talking about Newlands Park development, we’re talking about Power Court, talking about having an U23s which gives you the category status, that’s the future of the club.

“I’m not begging for all that money to spend on players, we have to protect the future of this football club.

“At the minute it’s tough going out on the pitch, we’re halfway there to staying in the league with half the season gone.

“We need a little bit of help in January to get the balance right everywhere, but I’m delighted with the news.”