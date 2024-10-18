Hatters boss tips centre half to seize his opportunity if it arrives on derby day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holmes is yet to start for the Hatters

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton chief Rob Edwards has backed defender Tom Holmes to take his opportunity should he get it against old foes Watford tomorrow afternoon.

The 24-year-old is yet to start a fixture for the Hatters since his arrival from League One side Reading on a permanent basis over the summer, having spent the second half of last season back on loan at the Madejski Stadium. Although an experienced competitor in the second tier of English football, making 112 appearances at this level while with the Royals, he has been restricted to just two substitute outings totalling 14 minutes for Town this term, not even making the match-day squad at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another severe defensive crises at the back for the Hatters which sees Amari’i Bell, Teden Mengi, Reuell Walters and Mads Andersen missing against the Hornets, with club record signing Mark McGuinness a doubt too, means Edwards could have just one recognised centre half fit in Reece Burke, although youngster Joe Johnson, an England U19 international, is available too.

Luton Town defender Tom Holmes - pic: Luton Town FC

Asked whether Holmes will come into consideration now, Edwards said: “Holmsey’s been doing really well in training, he’s had an introduction to our games off the bench so far this season, but he’s certainly someone who’s available and in our thoughts. I have to make decisions and look at the selection and I always try and give him rationale about maybe why he hasn’t started or whatever, or so and so is right for this game, what reason that might be.

"But he’s trained really well, he’s been excellent, consistent for a while now. All right we’ve lost one or two people, but there’s decent competition in those places as well. He’s been really patient and when his opportunity does come, I’m pretty sure he can take it.”