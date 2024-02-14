Hatters boss tips new signing to have an 'exciting future' with Luton
Luton boss Rob Edwards believes January transfer window signing Taylan Harris can have an ‘exciting future’ at Kenilworth Road.
The 18-year-old moved to Bedfordshire on deadline day recently, one of three new additions including Tom Holmes and Daiki Hashioka, having come through the academy with the Royals and scoring three goals in four U18 Premier League outings, including a brace in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal U18s. He netted times for the U18s during their FA Youth Cup campaign, with a hat-trick as the youngsters thrashed Rotherham United 6-0, also on target once in seven Premier League 2 matches for his former club as well.
A regular for the U21s this term, Harris grabbed a late goal in Reading’s Checkatrade Trophy campaign as they thrashed Exeter City 9-0 at St James’ Park, although now a fully fledged Hatter, is a player very much with the future in mind, as Edwards said: “We like him, he’s got an exciting future we think. He can play anywhere on the front line, so a lot of time, no pressure on him at the moment. He can come in and work within the academy and let’s see how far he can go.”
The teenager also got the thumbs up from head of recruitment Mick Harford when joining, as the Town legend added: “Taylan is technically very good; he’s a winger or forward who’s very quick, has a real eye for goal and likes a shot from range. He’s also a good dribbler, who likes to beat players and make things happen. We’re looking forward to working with him and are excited to see how he develops.”