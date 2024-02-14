Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes January transfer window signing Taylan Harris can have an ‘exciting future’ at Kenilworth Road.

The 18-year-old moved to Bedfordshire on deadline day recently, one of three new additions including Tom Holmes and Daiki Hashioka, having come through the academy with the Royals and scoring three goals in four U18 Premier League outings, including a brace in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal U18s. He netted times for the U18s during their FA Youth Cup campaign, with a hat-trick as the youngsters thrashed Rotherham United 6-0, also on target once in seven Premier League 2 matches for his former club as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A regular for the U21s this term, Harris grabbed a late goal in Reading’s Checkatrade Trophy campaign as they thrashed Exeter City 9-0 at St James’ Park, although now a fully fledged Hatter, is a player very much with the future in mind, as Edwards said: “We like him, he’s got an exciting future we think. He can play anywhere on the front line, so a lot of time, no pressure on him at the moment. He can come in and work within the academy and let’s see how far he can go.”

Luton signed Taylan Harris during the recent transfer window - pic: Liam Smith